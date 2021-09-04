$50.90 Million in Sales Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report sales of $50.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cutera’s earnings. Cutera reported sales of $39.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year sales of $218.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $218.00 million to $218.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $238.35 million, with estimates ranging from $236.90 million to $239.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Cutera stock remained flat at $$51.12 during mid-day trading on Monday. 96,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,586. The firm has a market cap of $917.20 million, a P/E ratio of 142.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.90. Cutera has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

In other Cutera news, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.99 per share, with a total value of $49,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,968.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters purchased 1,500 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Cutera by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,592 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

