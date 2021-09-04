5,189 Shares in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 27,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF stock opened at $66.23 on Friday. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $44.66 and a one year high of $66.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.17.

