53,925 Shares in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 53,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Global Industrial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Institutional investors own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

GIC opened at $38.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72. Global Industrial has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.17. Global Industrial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 50.95%. The firm had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Industrial will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on GIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

