55,109 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Bought by rhino investment partners Inc

rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 55,109 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,000. KB Financial Group makes up about 1.7% of rhino investment partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KB. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in KB Financial Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,976,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,707,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 70.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,289,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 531,187 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 798,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,369,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 14.3% in the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 756,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after purchasing an additional 94,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in KB Financial Group by 128.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,538,000 after purchasing an additional 210,918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.87. 94,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,510. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $53.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.94.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

