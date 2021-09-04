$60.53 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to announce sales of $60.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.70 million and the lowest is $58.30 million. Heritage Financial posted sales of $57.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full year sales of $241.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $235.70 million to $246.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $230.73 million, with estimates ranging from $224.10 million to $234.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.39. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th.

In related news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $93,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial by 287.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Heritage Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Heritage Financial by 175.9% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,333. Heritage Financial has a 12-month low of $17.39 and a 12-month high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $895.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average of $26.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

