6,126 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Bought by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System during the 1st quarter worth about $1,179,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ryder System by 3,163.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE R opened at $79.70 on Friday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.24 and a 1-year high of $89.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $1.07. Ryder System had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, research analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is -859.26%.

R has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryder System from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other Ryder System news, SVP Rajeev Ravindran sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $162,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

