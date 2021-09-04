6,213 Shares in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Acquired by Teza Capital Management LLC

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,598,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 14,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082 shares in the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

NYSE:BG opened at $77.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.85 and its 200 day moving average is $80.48. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.41 and a fifty-two week high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

