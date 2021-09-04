641 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 128,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CHTR stock opened at $811.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $755.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.57.
Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.
