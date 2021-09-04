641 Shares in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,410,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,811,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 128,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,910,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock opened at $811.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $755.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $689.21. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.46 and a 1 year high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total value of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $816.00 to $848.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $808.57.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.