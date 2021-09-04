6,428 Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,428 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,159,000 after buying an additional 961,786 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.8% during the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,444,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,379,000 after buying an additional 473,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 58.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,818,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,727,000 after buying an additional 371,201 shares during the last quarter. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.82.

NYSE:BNS opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.13 and a 200-day moving average of $63.33. The company has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $40.15 and a one year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.7095 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.68%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

