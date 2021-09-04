64,787 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 64,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,960,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at $115,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,189,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL acquired a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth $690,000.

OGN opened at $35.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.27. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of brokerages have commented on OGN. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Organon & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

