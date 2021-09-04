6,691 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Purchased by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Ventas by 4.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,164,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,464 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ventas by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after purchasing an additional 29,056 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Ventas by 8.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Ventas in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $56.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 140.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.08. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.94 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $1,023,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares in the company, valued at $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,002,047.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,226 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,393 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.41.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

