$79.38 Million in Sales Expected for NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) This Quarter

Analysts expect NeoPhotonics Co. (NYSE:NPTN) to report $79.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $77.00 million to $80.68 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $102.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $295.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $287.60 million to $307.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $362.58 million, with estimates ranging from $341.31 million to $400.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NeoPhotonics.

Get NeoPhotonics alerts:

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 15.01% and a negative return on equity of 18.29%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeoPhotonics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

NYSE:NPTN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 249,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 724,015. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $508.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.23 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

In related news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 14,400 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $151,488.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,488. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $221,990.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,139 shares of company stock worth $492,675. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NPTN. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NeoPhotonics during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 371.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NeoPhotonics by 4,963.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,037 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 94.1% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NeoPhotonics by 2,351.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoPhotonics (NPTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoPhotonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoPhotonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.