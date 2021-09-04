$8.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) will announce sales of $8.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exelon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.16 billion and the highest is $8.96 billion. Exelon reported sales of $8.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelon will report full-year sales of $32.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.99 billion to $35.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $32.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.86 billion to $36.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Exelon.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,404,000 after buying an additional 53,711 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 62,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 170.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 370,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,436,000 after purchasing an additional 233,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 97.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 400.0% in the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,535,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,088. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.04. Exelon has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 47.52%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelon (EXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.