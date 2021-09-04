$869.58 Million in Sales Expected for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) will post $869.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $822.87 million and the highest is $935.50 million. Take-Two Interactive Software reported sales of $957.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will report full year sales of $3.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $4.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Take-Two Interactive Software.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.64.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,268,000 after purchasing an additional 27,620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 109,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,351,000 after purchasing an additional 41,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.56. The company had a trading volume of 559,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,209. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.01. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $151.00 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

