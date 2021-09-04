Abyss Token Price Reaches $0.0151 on Top Exchanges (ABYSS)

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00061368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003294 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00015127 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00125779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00185527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.04 or 0.00806964 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a coin. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

