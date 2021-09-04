Achain Price Tops $0.0129 on Major Exchanges (ACT)

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 4th. Achain has a total market cap of $12.86 million and $1.50 million worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00285704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00061041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00014951 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00126741 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.38 or 0.00184703 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

