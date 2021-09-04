Achmea Investment Management B.V. Acquires Shares of 10,086 Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 1.0% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 31.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Lightspeed POS during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSPD opened at $119.97 on Friday. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $120.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -91.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.43.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.11. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 50.92% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $115.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.13 million. Analysts predict that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$105.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.46.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

