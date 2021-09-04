Achmea Investment Management B.V. Has $989,000 Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,054 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TU. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TELUS by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,121,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $754,246,000 after purchasing an additional 6,941,905 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 95.9% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,426,147 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $187,743,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,697 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1,128.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,861,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $76,962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547,171 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 95.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $130,938,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,237,000. 47.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TU opened at $23.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.72. TELUS Co. has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $23.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. Barclays upped their target price on TELUS from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.45.

TELUS Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

