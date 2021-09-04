Achmea Investment Management B.V. Reduces Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 51.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,799 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Keel Point LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $1,688,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 9.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $203,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 39.9% in the second quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded FactSet Research Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $335.44.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $385.91 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $294.21 and a 1-year high of $389.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $355.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.62. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

In related news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 1,935 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.13, for a total value of $691,046.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,046.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,739 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Read More: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.