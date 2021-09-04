Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 8,933 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 60.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,933 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 386,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,395,000 after purchasing an additional 22,298 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,494,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,435,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 3.8% in the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 15,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 27.5% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PKG opened at $152.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.07. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $102.68 and a 12-month high of $156.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 19.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.20%.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total value of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,519,961.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

