ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) Short Interest Up 14.2% in August

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:STWO) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 270,700 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 29th total of 237,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of STWO opened at $9.94 on Friday. ACON S2 Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.69 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWO. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of ACON S2 Acquisition by 731.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,681,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $7,357,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $6,767,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,683,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in ACON S2 Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $6,423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.82% of the company’s stock.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

