Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ADGI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

Get Adagio Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ADGI opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $44.69.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Adagio Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adagio Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.