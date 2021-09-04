Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $3,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,337,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,823,000 after buying an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WRB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

NYSE WRB opened at $74.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.72. W. R. Berkley Co. has a twelve month low of $58.84 and a twelve month high of $82.43.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

