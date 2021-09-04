Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,579 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 13.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.5% in the first quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 5,499 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 5.7% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 634 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,502 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.3% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.80.

TFX opened at $398.43 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.33 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $392.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 17.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 3,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.55, for a total transaction of $1,505,968.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,107,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,965 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

