aelf Price Up 116.6% Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. aelf has a total market cap of $436.32 million and approximately $1.08 billion worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aelf coin can currently be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00001594 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, aelf has traded 116.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.33 or 0.00285184 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00061364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00127233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00183152 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for aelf is aelf.io . The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

aelf Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.