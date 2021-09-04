Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Aerojet Rocketdyne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.45. Aerojet Rocketdyne reported earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aerojet Rocketdyne.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 6.09%. The business had revenue of $556.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.85 million.

AJRD stock opened at $43.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.49. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a twelve month low of $32.15 and a twelve month high of $53.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth $149,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in providing solutions in the field of aerospace and defense, as well as in the field of real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace & Defense segment operates through the Aerojet Rocketdyne, Inc in developing and manufacturing of aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, major aerospace and defense prime contractors as well as portions of the commercial sector.

