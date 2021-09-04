Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Shares Gap Up to $9.97

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.97, but opened at $10.30. Aeva Technologies shares last traded at $10.20, with a volume of 1,342 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $331,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $768,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $1,283,000. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $237,560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

About Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

