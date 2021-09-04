AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $10.20

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $9.79, with a volume of 2386 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AGC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.83.
AGC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)
AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.
