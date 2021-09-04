Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,610 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEM. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.5% during the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,169,638 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $131,155,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,284 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 78,542 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $58.87 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $54.66 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.12 and a 200-day moving average of $62.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$108.00 to C$102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

