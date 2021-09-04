AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. Its flagship product is the SmartFresh(TM) Quality System, a freshness protection technology proven to maintain firmness, texture and appearance of fruits during storage and transport. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., formerly known as Boulevard Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFS opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $115.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.91. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.14.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.26 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AgroFresh Solutions will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in AgroFresh Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of food preservation and waste reduction solutions for fresh produce. Its products include SmartFreshTM, HarvistaTM, and FreshCloud. It operates through the AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex segments. The AgroFresh Core produces preservation and waste reduction solutions for growers and packers.

