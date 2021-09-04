Akoustis Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) – Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the technology company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Get Akoustis Technologies alerts:

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.07% and a negative net margin of 667.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 501.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akoustis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.40.

NASDAQ:AKTS opened at $10.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.00. Akoustis Technologies has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $531.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,370,000. Elemental Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $16,974,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $6,625,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Akoustis Technologies by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,616,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,898,000 after buying an additional 400,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at $2,336,000. 48.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $69,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 16,998 shares of company stock worth $158,467 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Akoustis Technologies

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services; and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment consists of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

See Also: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoustis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoustis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.