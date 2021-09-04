Akropolis Hits One Day Volume of $17.60 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. Akropolis has a market cap of $117.87 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for about $0.0363 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Akropolis has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Akropolis Coin Profile

Akropolis (AKRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,244,483,103 coins. The official message board for Akropolis is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Akropolis Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akropolis using one of the exchanges listed above.

