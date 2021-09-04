Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Capitalization Reaches $290.71 Million

Alchemy Pay (CURRENCY:ACH) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alchemy Pay has a market capitalization of $290.71 million and $112.14 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0921 or 0.00000184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.44 or 0.00315385 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.31 or 0.00166884 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.75 or 0.00205826 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006117 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000559 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Alchemy Pay

Alchemy Pay (CRYPTO:ACH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,157,787,878 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . The official website for Alchemy Pay is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

