Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to post $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.98 billion and the lowest is $2.70 billion. Alcoa posted sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $11.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.03 billion to $11.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.99 billion to $12.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

AA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Alcoa from $35.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $1,161,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alcoa by 99.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,267,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,819 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Alcoa by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 38,540 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 2nd quarter worth $706,000.

AA traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.21. 5,203,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,161,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Alcoa has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $48.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

