Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Trading 7.1% Higher

Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) traded up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.12 and last traded at $29.09. 5,095 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 952,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Alector in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Alector from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, lifted their price objective on Alector from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alector has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $6.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.93 million. Alector had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 989.97%. On average, research analysts expect that Alector, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Calvin Yu sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total value of $115,523.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Paul sold 22,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $623,781.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 312,540 shares of company stock worth $9,319,667. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Alector by 68.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alector by 53.8% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alector during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Alector by 91.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alector during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

