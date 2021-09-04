Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.12

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.12 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 2973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.43 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 8.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is an increase from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALEX. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 10.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 586,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,848,000 after buying an additional 56,698 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 383.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 369,668 shares during the period. Oakview Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 5.2% during the second quarter. Oakview Capital Management L.P. now owns 737,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 36,346 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 2,264.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,627,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,938 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 94.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 164,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 80,090 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

