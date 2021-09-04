Algorand (ALGO) Market Cap Tops $4.22 Billion

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00002409 BTC on exchanges. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $4.22 billion and approximately $264.39 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00092505 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.91 or 0.00349871 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00046275 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00015910 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,224.14 or 0.02462777 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,759,860,739 coins and its circulating supply is 3,520,841,973 coins. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

