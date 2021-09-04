Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) PT Raised to C$54.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ANCUF. Desjardins boosted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$57.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.78.

ANCUF opened at $40.34 on Thursday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $42.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.74.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

