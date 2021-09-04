Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) PT Raised to C$56.00 at National Bank Financial

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$50.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$50.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.93.

TSE ATD.B opened at C$50.42 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$49.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$54.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.41. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a fifty-two week low of C$36.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$52.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.55, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

