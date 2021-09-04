Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) by 139.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in StepStone Group were worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STEP. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the first quarter worth about $370,000. 39.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STEP opened at $48.48 on Friday. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.70.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.18%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STEP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on StepStone Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

