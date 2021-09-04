Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at $115,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Get IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF alerts:

QAI stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $32.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.08.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI).

Receive News & Ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IndexIQ ETF Trust - IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.