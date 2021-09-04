Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Barrett Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Barrett Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 3.8% of Barrett Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Barrett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $82,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,594,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,434,896,000 after buying an additional 804,739 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,308,000 after purchasing an additional 597,326 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 626,878 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 488,608 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 402,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,604,000 after buying an additional 252,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,392,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,083,000 after buying an additional 215,663 shares in the last quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total transaction of $49,622.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 464,359 shares of company stock valued at $327,455,709 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG stock opened at $2,895.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,714.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,423.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,406.55 and a 52-week high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

