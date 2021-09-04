Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $4,142.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,142.83.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.
In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AMZN traded up $14.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,478.05. 2,578,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,500. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,461.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,319.15. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.