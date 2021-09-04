Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Receives $4,142.83 Average PT from Brokerages

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4,142.83.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,904.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, July 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 21.9% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $14.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,478.05. 2,578,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,509,500. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3,461.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,319.15. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 53.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

