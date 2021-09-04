AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Short Interest Down 12.5% in August

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 240,700 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the July 29th total of 275,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In related news, major shareholder Grove Holdings Lp Willow acquired 81,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $551.76 per share, with a total value of $45,139,485.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,562,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,896,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get AMERCO alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in AMERCO by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,575,000 after buying an additional 5,683 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of AMERCO by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,889,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.11% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO stock opened at $655.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $613.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $594.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. AMERCO has a 12-month low of $345.19 and a 12-month high of $677.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.86.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.