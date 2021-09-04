American Century Companies Inc. Trims Holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,497,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791,258 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 11.15% of Entravision Communications worth $63,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after buying an additional 186,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,943,000 after purchasing an additional 43,010 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,384,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 903,133 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,059,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 305,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,195,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Entravision Communications in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Entravision Communications from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Entravision Communications stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.26%.

In related news, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 192,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $1,135,372.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Zevnik sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $672,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 420,065 shares of company stock worth $2,494,340 over the last ninety days. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

