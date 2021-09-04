American Century Companies Inc. Trims Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 853,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,874 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $60,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.97.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average of $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $144.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

