American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target Cut to $37.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Cfra from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.55% from the company’s current price.

AEO has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $12.36 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.79.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 16,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $558,635.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,309.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 15,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $540,085.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,135. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 261.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 536.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,209 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 81.1% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

