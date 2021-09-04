American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $188,496.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,856,798.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.54. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $48,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $38,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 43.5% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America upgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.21.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

