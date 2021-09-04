American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $69.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.96. American Woodmark has a 1-year low of $67.42 and a 1-year high of $108.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 2.23.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $442.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.32 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMWD. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 17.6% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,823,000 after purchasing an additional 190,102 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,754,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,570,000 after buying an additional 136,187 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 294,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,063,000 after buying an additional 101,103 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 595,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,743,000 after buying an additional 55,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 339,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,709,000 after buying an additional 54,500 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets and VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

