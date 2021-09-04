Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Buys 18,694 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,694 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the second quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $42,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Realty Income by 40.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

Shares of O opened at $72.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.36. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $72.75. The company has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

